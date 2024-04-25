Devin Haney calls for ‘fair’ rematch with Ryan Garcia after weigh-in fiasco

Devin Haney has called for a “fair” rematch against Ryan Garcia after suffering a decision loss to his fellow American, who missed weight by three pounds last week.

Garcia dropped Haney three times before securing a majority-decision win in Brooklyn on Saturday (20 April), handing Haney his first professional loss but failing to take the WBC super-lightweight title.

Garcia, 25, was ineligible to win the belt due to his failed weigh-in, and Haney, also 25, has suggested that “King Ryan”’s extra weight aided his performance.

“First off I wanna say.. Alhamdulillah,” Haney wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (24 April). “Allah is the perfect planner and I trust his plan no matter what. I came up short but this [is] boxing, and if anyone knows me they know that I am a true competitor, and always wanted to test my skills against the best fighters in the world.

“Ryan, despite the circumstances was victorious that night and that’s fine. I do feel like weight played a role in it but only Allah knows. I would love to run it back and give the fans a FAIR fight within an agreed weight.

“With that being said.. I am currently enjoying time with my family & friends as well as making up my days of Ramadan. Thank you to all my supporters & everyone involved in making this event happen. After I finish making up my days of Ramadan I will tell you guys what’s next!

“I appreciate everyone that has reached out, I am overwhelmed with love! I will be back better then [sic] ever InshaAllah.”

Since beating Haney, Garcia has called out various potential opponents, including Conor Benn, Errol Spence Jr, UFC champion Sean O’Malley and Gervonta Davis.

Last April, Davis stopped Garcia with a body shot, becoming the first fighter to beat King Ryan.