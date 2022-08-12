Devin Funchess transition to tight end off to fantastic start
Devin Funchess is another Detroit Lion who played college football at Michigan.
The veteran’s receiver hasn’t gotten the notice of second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.
But in trying to make the team at tight end after being drafted as a wideout by the Carolina Panthers in 2015, he opened some eyes Friday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Funchess made a nice catch in the back of the end zone on the 1-yard pass by Tim Boyle in the second quarter.
Bunches of FUNchess!#ATLvsDET | 📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/pFkgihRzOw
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 12, 2022
Funchess has not played in an NFL game since 2019 when he appeared in one game for the Indianapolis Colts.