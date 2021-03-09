As more teams work to gain cap space, one player who opted out of the 2020 season has agreed to a reduced pay to return in 2021.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Devin Funchess has agreed to a pay cut of roughly $750,000 to remain with the Packers. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million in base salary last April. But Funchess decided to opt out in late July, posting on Instagram at the time, “Family is first.”

Funchess last played for the Colts in 2019, when he played one game and caught three passes for 32 yards before suffering a broken collarbone. Though Funchess was designated to return that year, he never came off IR and missed the rest of the season.

A former Panthers second-round pick, Funchess spent his first four seasons with Carolina. He caught 161 passes for 2,233 yards with 21 touchdowns in 61 games with the franchise.

Devin Funchess takes pay cut to stay with Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk