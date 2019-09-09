Report: Devin Funchess breaks collarbone after signing $10 million contract with Colts

It’s not the biggest blow to the Indianapolis Colts’ passing attack this year, but it’s still probably not what head coach Frank Reich wants to see.

Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess sustained a broken collarbone during the fourth quarter of the team’s overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Funchess will reportedly get a second opinion, but surgery is apparently likely. No timetable for Funchess’ return was given, but surgery for broken collarbones typically require several weeks of recovery.

Another blow to the Colts

News like the loss of Funchess really isn’t what the Colts needed right now. Andrew Luck isn’t walking through that door. Adam Vinatieri might finally be succumbing to Father Time. The team is 0-1 after losing a heartbreaker to the Chargers and watching its defense get gashed for 435 total yards.

And now, the team is losing the player that was penciled in to be the team’s No. 2 receiver behind T.Y. Hilton.

Funchess signed a one-year, $10 million with the Colts this offseason after four seasons of up-and-down play with the Carolina Panthers. Prior to his injury, Funchess was second on the team in targets with five, converting three of them for 32 receiving yards.

Without Funchess, the Colts will likely turn to second-round rookie Parris Campbell and 2018 sixth-rounder Deon Cain to fill the void at receiver. Both players saw sporadic action Sunday, with Cain finishing second on the team in receiving yards with only 35 on two receptions and targets.

