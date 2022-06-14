Devin Funchess finds new NFL home

The former 2015 second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers had found himself a new home.

The Detroit Lions announced the signing of Devin Funchess on Tuesday afternoon, and Adam Schefter confirmed and also announced the Lions would be moving him back to tight end — where he first began at Michigan.

Lions announced they have signed former University of Michigan wide receiver Devin Funchess and moved him to tight end. pic.twitter.com/myT2rQt3gv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2022

The former four-star recruit from Farmington Hills (Michigan) started his career as a tight end before transitioning into a wide receiver his junior season with the Wolverines.

The Carolina Panthers took Funchess in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and played him at wide receiver for four years where he was a solid contributor on the team. During his third NFL season with the Panthers, Funchess caught for 840 yards.

In 2019 Funchess signed with the Indianapolis Colts where he only played one game before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury.

In 2020 Funchess signed with the Green Bay Packers where he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, and while he returned to the Packers in 2021 — they released him. The San Francisco 49ers eventually signed Funchess to their practice squad in 2021, but he never saw any game action.

Now the former Michigan player is in a familiar territory being Detroit picked him up. The Lions have a young star in TJ Hockenson, but the depth behind him is limited, so there is a chance that Funchess could make the team if he plays well this summer and fall.

