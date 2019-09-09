Devin Funchess broke his collarbone

The Colts lost a a game to the Chargers on Sunday and they’ve also lost one of their wide receivers for the near future.

Devin Funchess got medical attention after coming down hard on his shoulder while trying to make a catch late in the fourth quarter of their 30-24 overtime loss in Los Angeles. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Funchess broke his collarbone.

Funchess had three catches for 32 yards in his Colts debut. He signed a one-year contract with the team as a free agent.

The injury will keep Funchess out for multiple weeks and the Colts will have to rely on other wideouts to step up alongside T.Y. Hilton. Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers are the other receivers on the 53-man roster.