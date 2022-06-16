Devin Duvernay: I want to show I’m a very capable wide receiver

When the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals this spring, they didn’t elect to significantly add to their receivers room.

Baltimore’s expecting 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman to step up and become one of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s top targets along with tight end Mark Andrews. One other receiver who should help fill an important offensive role is receiver Devin Duvernay.

Duvernay was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler as a returner in 2021. But he caught 33 passes for 272 yards with a pair of touchdowns last season. He also took seven carries for 50 yards.

At Baltimore’s minicamp this week, Duvernay said Brown was a friend and he hated to see him leave the team.

“[B]ut we have an opportunity in front of us and we’re all excited about it and excited for the future,” Duvernay said in his press conference. “[I] can’t wait to see how the season goes.”

Duvernay said he feels like the entire receivers room has a chip on its collective shoulder based on the outside perception. But Baltimore showed some faith in the room by not adding to it after the trade.

“I feel like they kind of believe in the guys that they have,” Duvernay said. “They drafted us for a reason, I feel like. So, I feel like they feel strongly about us. Every day on this practice field we just try to prove them right in their decisions.”

Personally, though, Duvernay said his skills as a returner should help provide more opportunities as a receiver.

“I just want to keep gaining these coaches’ trust, and as long as they trust me, believe in me, I feel like I’ll have no problem,” Duvernay said. “So, I just come out in practice and just do what I can do and have fun with it and show them that I’m a very capable wide receiver and can help this team win.”

