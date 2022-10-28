The Ravens are pulling away.

The Bucs’ best last chance might have come early in the fourth quarter when they drove 63 yards, but they stalled at the Baltimore 12. It resulted in a second red zone field goal of the night.

Ryan Succop made a 30-yard kick to pull the Bucs within 17-13, but a worn down defense couldn’t stop the Ravens.

Baltimore went 83 yards in nine plays, with Devin Duvernay running it in for a 15-yard score. The Ravens lead 24-13 with 6:55 remaining.

The Ravens have run 68 plays for 406 yards with 26 first downs. They have run for 184 yards with five players gaining at least 22 yards on the ground.

Lamar Jackson has completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He has run for 41 yards on six carries.

Devin Duvernay’s touchdown run pads Ravens’ lead to 24-13 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk