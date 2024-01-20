Devin Duvernay officially active for Ravens-Texans

The Ravens will have Devin Duvernay back for Saturday's matchup with the Texans.

Duvernay is active for the contest after Baltimore put him back on the 53-man roster on Friday. He was previously listed as questionable with a back injury.

Duvernay has not played since the Week 14 win over the Rams.

There weren't any surprises on the inactives list for either team. Baltimore linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) and safety Ar'Darius Washington (pectoral) are both active after they were listed as questionable.

Houston offensive tackle George Fant (illness) and fullback Andrew Beck (back) are also active after entering the weekend questionable.

The Ravens previously ruled out Marlon Humphrey (calf) and receiver/returner Tylan Wallace (knee). The club also did not activate tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) off of injured reserve. The Texans ruled out veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes (ankle).

The rest of Baltimore’s inactives are quarterback Josh Johnson, quarterback Malik Cunningham, offensive lineman Sam Mustipher, and offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Johnson is the emergency third quarterback.

Houston’s inactives are Hughes, quarterback Case Keenum, guard Nick Broeker, tight end Eric Saubert, and defensive tackle Teair Tart.