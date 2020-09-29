Devin Duvernay’s kickoff return cuts Ravens’ deficit to 13-10

The Ravens did not want to fall too far behind the Chiefs. That’s what happened almost exactly a year ago, with Kansas City leading 23-6 at halftime and 30-13 into the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs won 33-28 after a Baltimore rally.

The Ravens did what they didn’t want to do, giving up touchdowns on the Chiefs’ first two drives. Kansas City scored on a 3-yard Patrick Mahomes run and a 5-yard pass from Mahomes to Anthony Sherman. Harrison Butker missed an extra point, giving the Chiefs a 13-3 lead on the Ravens.

But that 10-point lead lasted all of 12 seconds.

Rookie Devin Duvernay returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards to the end zone with 12:40 remaining in the second quarter. It reduced the Ravens’ deficit to 13-10.

The Ravens since have forced the Chiefs’ first punt of the night.

