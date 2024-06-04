Devin Carter is rumored to have received a draft promise in the lottery

Former Providence guard Devin Carter has reportedly received a promise from a team to be selected in the 2024 NBA draft lottery, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Carter was named the Big East Player of the Year after averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals on 47.3% shooting from the field in 33 games. He led the conference in scoring and finished 10th in the country in defensive rebounds (253).

The 22-year-old began his college career at South Carolina, averaging nine points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a freshman. He transferred to Providence and saw steady growth in his game while playing two seasons with the Friars.

Carter, the son of former 13-year NBA veteran Anthony Carter, began the year viewed as a potential second-round pick. He has since improved his draft stock following a strong junior campaign and could now reportedly be selected in the lottery, given his ability as a defender.

The 6-foot-3 guard was considered one of the top defenders in the country and was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watchlist in February. He ranked 10th in the country in defensive win shares (2.7) and 14th in defensive box plus-minus (plus-4.9).

Carter expanded his offensive game this past season by improving his 3-point percentage from 29.9% to 37.7% on 6.8 attempts per game. He projects to fill several needs for teams in the first half of the draft and could develop into an impactful player at the next level.

The 2024 NBA draft will occur June 26-27 in New York City.

