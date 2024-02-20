Devin Carter, Kyla Jones and Silvia Gonzalez earn conference honors in college basketball

Devin Carter, Kyla Jones and Silvia Gonzalez all earned conference honors while helping drive their respective teams toward the NCAA basketball postseason.

Carter was named Big East Player of the Week, Jones captured Ivy League Player of the Week and Gonzalez was tabbed America East Rookie of the Week. All three announcements were made on Monday.

Providence guard Devin Carter (22) goes in for a layup against St. John's in a game last Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Carter has been a star throughout this 2023-24 campaign for Providence. This is his second weekly honor, and it comes after 31 points and 13 rebounds in a Saturday cruise past DePaul. Carter averaged 22.5 points and led the league with 12.0 rebounds through two victories against the Blue Demons and St. John’s.

Carter was previously named among 30 players on the Naismith watch list — that goes to the national Player of the Year. He's also among 15 players in line for the Naismith national Defensive Player of the Year award. His play on the glass and at the offensive end from the 2022-23 campaign have been considerable — a defensive rebounding rate up from 13.3% to 22.4%, a 2-point shooting percentage from 49.8% to 57.0% and a 3-point shooting percentage from 29.9% to 40.5%.

Brown's Kyla Jones (2) drives past a Harvard defender during a game in January.

Jones also took home a second honor this season with Brown, and it came partly thanks to a game-winning layup on Saturday night against Penn. The Bears took the inside track on the fourth and final berth into Ivy Madness with a 61-59 home win over the Quakers as Jones spun in a left-handed bank shot off the glass to snap a late tie. She averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in a pair of home contests, and Brown snapped a four-game losing streak to stay in contention.

Gonzalez knocked down five 3-pointers and added eight rebounds as Bryant won at UMass Lowell. It was a third victory in four tries for the Bulldogs, who would host a conference tournament quarterfinal if the season ended today. Gonzalez and her fellow first-year players have helped Bryant monopolize the conference’s rookie honors in 2023-24. Guard Mia Mancini has won it six times and forward Nia Scott claimed a seventh selection during nonconference play.

