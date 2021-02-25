Devin Bush “on schedule” in ACL rehab, wants to be ready for training camp

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

Pittsburgh’s Devin Bush had his second season cut short when he suffered a torn ACL during his team’s Week 5 win over Cleveland.

One of the Steelers’ critical defensive pieces, Bush said in a Q&A call with fans set up by the team that his rehab process is going well.

“I’m on schedule,” Bush said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m feeling stronger week by week, and I’m just trying to get ready physically for next year — especially for camp. I’m just staying positive for things and doing everything I can possible to make myself one of the best players next year.”

Bush started 15 games as a rookie in 2019, recording 109 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, six passes defensed, a sack, and four fumble recoveries. In 2020, he had 26 total tackles, one sack, three passes defensed, and a pair of QB hits in five games.

