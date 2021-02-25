Pittsburgh’s Devin Bush had his second season cut short when he suffered a torn ACL during his team’s Week 5 win over Cleveland.

One of the Steelers’ critical defensive pieces, Bush said in a Q&A call with fans set up by the team that his rehab process is going well.

“I’m on schedule,” Bush said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m feeling stronger week by week, and I’m just trying to get ready physically for next year — especially for camp. I’m just staying positive for things and doing everything I can possible to make myself one of the best players next year.”

Bush started 15 games as a rookie in 2019, recording 109 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, six passes defensed, a sack, and four fumble recoveries. In 2020, he had 26 total tackles, one sack, three passes defensed, and a pair of QB hits in five games.

Devin Bush “on schedule” in ACL rehab, wants to be ready for training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk