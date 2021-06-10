Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush isn’t quite back to full speed just yet. However, he’s confident that when training camp opens next month, he will be 100 percent ready to go in his return from a torn ACL last season.

“I’ll be ready once camp rolls around. I’ll be 100%,” Bush said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Bush has been doing rehab work alongside offensive tackle Zach Banner, who sustained a torn ACL as well in the first game of the season last year. Bush appeared in five games for Pittsburgh before his season came to an abrupt end in a win over the Cleveland Browns in October. Bush has returned to limited individual work in OTAs but is still being held out of the team stuff for the time being.

“I’m getting on the grass and doing reactive things,” Bush said. “They hold me out of competition just because it’s not needed right now. I’m going through my progressions, my movements and calls and just getting back to football again.”

Bush had 109 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries during his rookie season in 2019. Even after Bush’s injury, the Steelers were able to finish the season ranked third in both scoring defense and total defense. However, getting a dynamic linebacker back in the mix will certainly help for 2021.

Devin Bush says he’s on track to be 100 percent for training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk