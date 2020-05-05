Linebacker Devin Bush played 889 snaps last season in starting 15 games as a rookie. In the Steelers front seven, only Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt played more snaps.

But Bush’s percentage of snaps could increase this season with the departure of Mark Barron.

He played 82 percent of the defensive snaps in 2019.

“I don’t think it’s a good or bad thing,” Bush said in a conference call with beat reporters Tuesday, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Eight hundred reps can be more of a bad thing because that’s just saying we’re not really that good of an offense. With 800, it doesn’t bother me too much, nor do I think it’s a big load. I was able to handle it last year, so I kind of got an idea what I’m stepping into.”

Who plays next to Bush remains a question, with Barron and backup Tyler Matakevich gone in free agency.

The Steelers didn’t sign a veteran inside linebacker. They drafted hybrid safety Antoine Brooks in the sixth round.

They could turn to Ulysees Gilbert III, a sixth-round choice last season, or move safety Marcus Allen. Vince Williams, a former starter, played only 396 snaps last season but could see more playing time.

“I have no doubt me and Vince can go out there and control the defense,” Bush said. “If it comes down to me and Vince taking all the reps, I don’t think you have a problem doing it.”

Devin Bush readying to be an even bigger part of the defense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk