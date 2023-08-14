Devin Bush posts highest PFF grade for Seahawks in Preseason Week 1
A lot may be riding on how Devin Bush performs for the Seattle Seahawks early on during the 2023 season. With Jordyn Brooks still on the PUP list with an ACL injury, odds are Bush will wind up starting next to Bobby Wagner at inside linebacker when Week 1 comes around.
Seattle got good news from its first preseason game of the year on this score, as Bush balled out in the Seahawks’ 24-13 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. On film Bush was stout against the run and it seems the analysts at Pro Football Focus agree. Bush posted the highest overall grade on the team this week, aided by a high mark in run defense.
Here are the best and worst performers on both sides of the ball this week according to PFF, plus some special teams grades to boot.
Top 5 grades on defense
LB Devin Bush: 87.3 overall – 82.9 run defense
OLB Levin Bell: 85.5 overall – 81.9 pass rush
CB Benjie Franklin: 79.5 overall – 76.9 coverage
CB Artie Burns: 75.9 overall – 76.2 coverage
OLB Boye Mafe: 74.7 overall – 84.6 run defense
Bottom 5 grades on defense
DB Coby Bryant: 49.3 overall – 45.0 coverage
OLB Tyreke Smith: 47.0 overall – 42.3 tackling
LB Jon Rhattigan: 43.1 overall – 42.0 run defense
OLB Jordan Ferguson: 32.7 overall – 28.6 tackling
NT Robert Cooper: 31.9 overall – 33.5 run defense
Top 5 grades on offense
RB Bryant Koback: 79.6 overall – 88.5 pass
RB SaRodorick Thompson: 79.1 overall – 76.8 run
OT Stone Forsythe: 71.5 overall – 80.0 pass blocking
LG Liam Ryan: 70.9 overall – 76.5 pass blocking
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 70.3 overall – 68.9 pass
Bottom 5 grades on offense
QB Holton Ahlers: 45.4 overall – 50.8 pass
QB Drew Lock: 45.1 overall – 44.8 pass
OL Greg Eiland: 44.0 overall – 15.3 pass blocking
TE Noah Gindorff: 33.9 overall – 39.8 pass blocking
G Anthony Bradford: 29.2 overall – 4.0 pass blocking
Special teams report
K Jason Myers: 60.0 overall – 64.6 field goals
P Michael Dickson: 60.5 overall – 55.7 punting
LS Chris Stoll: 64.5 overall
