Devin Bush posts highest PFF grade for Seahawks in Preseason Week 1

A lot may be riding on how Devin Bush performs for the Seattle Seahawks early on during the 2023 season. With Jordyn Brooks still on the PUP list with an ACL injury, odds are Bush will wind up starting next to Bobby Wagner at inside linebacker when Week 1 comes around.

Seattle got good news from its first preseason game of the year on this score, as Bush balled out in the Seahawks’ 24-13 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. On film Bush was stout against the run and it seems the analysts at Pro Football Focus agree. Bush posted the highest overall grade on the team this week, aided by a high mark in run defense.

Here are the best and worst performers on both sides of the ball this week according to PFF, plus some special teams grades to boot.

Top 5 grades on defense

LB Devin Bush: 87.3 overall – 82.9 run defense

OLB Levin Bell: 85.5 overall – 81.9 pass rush

CB Benjie Franklin: 79.5 overall – 76.9 coverage

CB Artie Burns: 75.9 overall – 76.2 coverage

OLB Boye Mafe: 74.7 overall – 84.6 run defense

Bottom 5 grades on defense

DB Coby Bryant: 49.3 overall – 45.0 coverage

OLB Tyreke Smith: 47.0 overall – 42.3 tackling

LB Jon Rhattigan: 43.1 overall – 42.0 run defense

OLB Jordan Ferguson: 32.7 overall – 28.6 tackling

NT Robert Cooper: 31.9 overall – 33.5 run defense

Top 5 grades on offense

RB Bryant Koback: 79.6 overall – 88.5 pass

RB SaRodorick Thompson: 79.1 overall – 76.8 run

OT Stone Forsythe: 71.5 overall – 80.0 pass blocking

LG Liam Ryan: 70.9 overall – 76.5 pass blocking

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 70.3 overall – 68.9 pass

Bottom 5 grades on offense

QB Holton Ahlers: 45.4 overall – 50.8 pass

QB Drew Lock: 45.1 overall – 44.8 pass

OL Greg Eiland: 44.0 overall – 15.3 pass blocking

TE Noah Gindorff: 33.9 overall – 39.8 pass blocking

G Anthony Bradford: 29.2 overall – 4.0 pass blocking

Special teams report

K Jason Myers: 60.0 overall – 64.6 field goals

P Michael Dickson: 60.5 overall – 55.7 punting

LS Chris Stoll: 64.5 overall

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

