Devin Bush named AFC defensive player of the week

The Steelers were hoping for a Ryan Shazier-like impact from rookie linebacker Devin Bush, when they traded up 10 spots in the first round to get him.

And they’re getting it.

Bush was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his big night against the Chargers.

The first-round pick returned a fumble for a touchdown, and intercepted a pass on back-to-back possessions in the first quarter, staking the Steelers to a quick lead.

Shazier himself appreciates the impact his replacement has made, and Bush is playing up to the Steelers’ high standard.