Devin Bush: It’s gonna be fun facing three Heisman QBs twice a year

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is on track to be fully recovered from last year’s torn ACL in time for the start of training camp next month and that means he’s also on track to be back in a central spot in the Pittsburgh defense.

Assuming he remains healthy for the entire season, six of the games that Bush plays will come against AFC North opponents from Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland. In each of those games, Bush and the Steelers will be facing quarterbacks who won the Heisman Trophy while in college.

Bush made it clear this week that he’s looking forward to those matchups. In a post to Twitter, Bush wrote that it is going to be “fun af” to face Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield twice a year.

Mayfield helped knock the Steelers out of the playoffs last season and those matchups with divisional opponents will be a lot more enjoyable for the Steelers if their quarterback Ben Roethlisberger can avoid the turnovers that dug Pittsburgh a deep, early hole en route to the 48-37 loss.

