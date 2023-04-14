Devin Bush on getting to play with Bobby Wagner: ‘It’s a dream come true’

The Seattle Seahawks added a new linebacker to their corps this spring via free agency, signing Devin Bush to the roster.

Bush was originally drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft and spent the last four seasons with the team. While Bush found some success in Pittsburgh, he certainly didn’t realize his full potential.

He spoke to the Seattle media via Zoom about what it means to be given a new opportunity with the Seahawks.

“I know that they liked me coming out in 2019,” Bush told reporters. “I got on the phone with Coach (Pete) Carroll a couple of times, we talked, and we spoke frequently. Ultimately when I got out there in Seattle, I felt like I was around a bunch of good guys. Coach Carroll is obviously defensive minded and I’m a defensive player, so that’s a good match.

“I just felt like they were all about competition.”

Plus, Bush will get a chance to play with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who signed back with the Seahawks after just one year with the Rams.

“I’m super excited,” Bush said. “Me and my dad were actually talking about it when I signed with Seattle. Bobby was still out there in free agency, and we were just playing around, saying it was a possibility. Once it happened, it was kind of like a dream come true.

“I can say that he’s a potential Hall of Famer and to be able to play alongside of him, I can’t ask for a better situation than that.”

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire