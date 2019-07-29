Devin Bush embraces the pressure of his role

The Steelers drafted Devin Bush to replace a great player who has become an inspirational figure.

They also gave up a bunch of stuff to get him/

So the rookie linebacker knows the expectations of him will be high, and that he has a lot to prove.

“That I belong in this league,” Bush said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “That I was the right choice for this team. To give up that many picks and put that many high hopes on me. . . . I’m out to prove I’m not a bust.”

The Steelers’ struggles since the spinal injury to Ryan Shazier were dramatic, and Bush is viewed as the kind of player who can replace him in the middle of their defense.

That’s why they were willing to give up their second-round pick and next year’s third to move up in the draft to take the Michigan star, and they expect him to deliver.

“We didn’t move up in Round One to take him so he can watch,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “We moved up for that guy to play football. . . .

“He’s out here talking. By virtue of his position, he’s the hub of communication. And he doesn’t appear to be overly stressed by it. That’s encouraging. He has the look of a defensive quarterback.”

If Bush can ever become the kind of centerpiece Shazier was, they’ll be happy with the investment. But that’s a tall order for any rookie.