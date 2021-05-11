People in the NFL are reacting to Tim Tebow likely returning to the NFL. And people whose job it is to react to the reactions of people in the NFL are reacting to the reaction. And the reaction isn’t ideal.

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush posted a tweet complaining about Tim Tebow getting a job in the NFL before Colin Kaepernick. The full tweet from Bush is pasted below, so that folks can interpret the content and the emojis however they see fit.

😂😂Tebow got a job before kaepernick. Wait til we play Jacksonville💤💤💤💤 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) May 11, 2021

The folks at BleacherReport.com, as they tend to do since that’s what they’re there to do, noticed Bush’s tweet and publicized it. Bush responded with a tweet retweeting the tweet with this message: “Here comes the bored media.”

Yep, it’s the media’s fault. People say things, the media repeats it, and it’s the media’s fault.

We force people to say things that are noteworthy and significant. It’s mind control, actually. We use subliminal messages through the blockchain, whatever the blockchain is.

Meanwhile, I’ve got some thoughts on the obvious comparisons between Tebow and Kaepernick, and the less obvious way to harmonize the situation. I’ll address that in a bit.

Devin Bush complains about Tim Tebow getting a job, then complains that the media noticed originally appeared on Pro Football Talk