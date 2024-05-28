Devin Brown Set To Become The First Black Woman To Kayak Across The Entire Mississippi River

people kayaking in the ocean

Devin Brown is set to become the first Black woman to kayak the entire length of the Mississippi River. Starting from Lake Itasca in northern Minnesota and paddling to the Gulf of Mexico, this journey, known as “Source to Sea,” spans an astonishing 2,340 miles. Brown’s expedition is not just a test of endurance and courage but a significant milestone in the representation of women of color in paddle sports.

Brown’s love affair with kayaking began with her mother, who taught her to swim and trust the water. This foundational relationship with water grew into a passion for kayaking, which she described as a means of finding inner peace and healing. Her move to North Minneapolis, driven by its proximity to the Mississippi River, marked the beginning of this turning point in her life.

Devon Brown’s Journey Ahead

Launching in late May 2024, Brown will navigate her Stellar Multisport-18 kayak with an Aqua Bound Whiskey paddle, aiming to complete the journey in 50 days. She acknowledges the challenges posed by the current drought conditions in Minnesota and along the river but remains optimistic, relying on the support of her community and the universe to guide her.

A powerful statement against gender and racial restrictions in outdoor sports, Brown’s trip is about more than just physical endurance. Being the sole person of color on board has subjected her to prejudice and doubt. However, she keeps going because she is hell-bent on giving Black and indigenous people back their natural spaces.

“Black people and water don’t mix,” a common sentiment she has heard, is something she actively fights against by encouraging more people of color to engage in water sports. Her work with the Mississippi Park Connection, where she teaches kayaking to Black and brown individuals, is part of her mission to diversify the sport.

Honoring Ancestors and Inspiring Others

Brown’s Source to Sea journey is also a tribute to the enslaved people who traveled up and down the Mississippi River seeking freedom. She hopes her presence on the river will unlock stories of the past and serve as a testament to progress and resilience. Her inspiring quest appeals to more diversity and inclusion in outdoor sports. To follow Devin Brown on her journey and support her cause, she is active on Instagram under the handle @afrodiskayak.