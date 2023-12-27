With Devin Brown next, how have Ohio State quarterbacks performed in starting debut under Ryan Day?

After sitting behind Kyle McCord for most of the 2023 regular season, Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown will make his first career start in the Cotton Bowl.

McCord announced shortly after the Buckeyes' regular season ended that he would enter the transfer portal, and eventually found a home at Syracuse. As the Buckeyes prepared for a Cotton Bowl meeting against Missouri, OSU had three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster: Brown, freshman Lincoln Kienholz and seventh-year senior Tristan Gebbia.

Brown played in five games for the Buckeyes, completing 54.5% of his 22 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, He also added 35 rushing yards and a touchdown as more of a goal-line option at quarterback when he was not sidelined with an ankle injury.

But in Ohio State's last game of the 2023 season, Brown, who has never recorded more than 35 snaps in a game per Pro Football Focus, will run the Buckeye offense.

“I'm excited to go play and have fun with this team," Brown said. "I can't believe my first start is going to be in the Cotton Bowl. It's a big stage against a really good team. It's a top-10 matchup, and I'm just excited to go out there and show what I can do.”

How have recent Ohio State quarterbacks fared in their first starts for the Buckeyes? Here's a look at the past four quarterbacks under coach Ryan Day, and how they did in their starting debuts.

Kyle McCord

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord drops back to pass against Akron during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

While McCord wasn't Ohio State's full-time starting quarterback until 2023, he made his starting debut in 2021.

As C.J. Stroud nursed a sore shoulder, McCord shined in the Buckeyes' 59-7 win against Akron Sept. 25, 2021 with 319 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while completing 13 of 18 pass attempts.

In McCord's first action as an Ohio State quarterback, his first touchdown pass came in the first quarter on a 5-yard pass to wide receiver Chris Olave. His second touchdown of the day came on a 34-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba early in the second quarter.

Ohio State's leading receiver in McCord's debut was Garrett Wilson, who brought in four catches for 124 yards.

McCord appeared in four more games in 2021, completing 12 of 20 pass attempts for 97 yards and an interception.

C.J. Stroud

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks to the sideline after throwing a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers during the third quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021.

Beating out McCord for the starting quarterback position to begin 2021, Stroud had a strong start to his Ohio State career Sept. 3, 2021.

In his starting debut, Stroud threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers — Olave, Wilson and running back TreVeyon Henderson — while completing 13 of 22 pass attempts for 294 passing yards in Ohio State's 45-31 road win against Minnesota.

Stroud's first touchdown pass of his Ohio State career came in the third quarter on a 38-yard pass to Olave, who led the team with four catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Stroud's performance against Minnesota kicked off a Heisman finalist campaign where he recorded 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Aug 31, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs for a first quarter touchdown against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

After transferring from Georgia, Justin Fields made a strong impression in his first start for Ohio State Aug. 31, 2019.

In the Buckeyes' 45-21 win against Florida Atlantic, Fields completed 18 of 25 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns to Olave, Jeremy Ruckert and Binjimen Victor. Fields added a touchdown rush with 61 yards in 12 carries.

After throwing recording eight touchdowns in 12 games for the Bulldogs in 2018, Fields' first Ohio State touchdown came on a 51-yard touchdown run.

Fields' leading receiver was Olave, who brought in five receptions for 68 yards.

Fields finished 2019 with 41 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown rushes and three interceptions with 3,757 all-purpose yards.

Sep 1, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) drops to throw during the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

McCord was not the only recent Ohio State quarterback to record 300 passing yards in his first collegiate start.

In Ohio State's 77-31 win against Oregon State Sept. 1, 2018, Dwayne Haskins, with Day as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, threw for 313 passing yards, five touchdowns to Terry McLaurin, Parris Campbell, Rashod Berry and Mike Weber, and one interception, while completing 22 of 30 pass attempts.

After completing 70.2% of his 57 pass attempts for 565 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in four games during the 2017 season, Haskins' first touchdown as a starter went to McLaurin on a 2-yard score at the start of the first quarter.

McLaurin was Haskins' leading receiver, bringing in 121 yards and two touchdowns on four catches.

Haskins finished 2018 as a Heisman finalist, recording a school-record 4,832 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

