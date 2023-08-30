Who is Devin Brown? Meet the Ohio State quarterback who will back up Kyle McCord to begin 2023

Devin Brown will begin the 2023 season second on Ohio State's quarterback depth chart.

The redshirt freshman quarterback will back up Kyle McCord to begin Ohio State's 2023 season Saturday against Indiana. Ohio State coach Ryan Day confirmed that Brown will play against the Hoosiers, saying he was "confident" in both options as the Buckeyes' successor to C.J. Stroud.

Here's what you need to know about Brown ahead of the 2023 season.

Ohio State was not Devin Brown's first commitment

Brown's plan was not initially to join Ohio State's quarterback room.

Holding offers from programs such as Oregon State, Northwestern, Michigan State and North Carolina State, Brown received an offer from Southern California in September 2020 and committed to the Trojans 18 days later.

Over a year later, Ohio State offered Brown, a four-star quarterback, joining a list that later included Texas and Notre Dame. After an official visit to Columbus Nov. 20, 2021, Brown ended his commitment to USC and joined the Buckeyes' 2023 class 11 days later.

Devin Brown played under a former Ohio State quarterback

Brown already had an Ohio State connection when he joined the Buckeyes' 2023 class.

Brown played two seasons under former Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine at Queen Creek High School in Arizona, throwing 3,080 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, completing 55.4% of his passes during his sophomore and junior seasons.

Brown transferred to Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah as a senior, completing 68.3% of his passes for 4,881 passing yards for 57 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and leading the team to a 12-2 record and a 6A state runner-up finish.

Devin Brown has not attempted a pass for Ohio State

Brown did not have much of a chance to play during his freshman season at Ohio State.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown played 15 snaps in two appearances against Toledo and Rutgers, recording one rush for one yard against the Rockets.

Brown underwent surgery to repair a broken pinky finger in his right throwing hand that he suffered in the last week of spring practices.

Devin Brown's father jokes about his son on social media

Since his son Devin joined the Ohio State program in January 2022, Andrew Brown has not been shy about his son on social media.

Starting with Devin's strength and conditioning sessions with Mickey Marotti before his freshman season, Andrew Brown joked about his sons progress in a Buckeye uniform.

"Took a picture of (Devin Brown) the day before he left for college to track his gains," Andrew Brown wrote, posting a picture of his son as a child with one recently taken at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Took a picture of @dbrownqb33 the day before he left for college to track his gains. Strength and conditioning program @ Ohio State is unreal! 60lbs to 210lbs. Nicely done Coach Mick. #DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/Eag16jhJ8s — Andrew Brown (@abrown9461) July 23, 2022

"Strength and conditioning program @ Ohio State is unreal! 60lbs to 210lbs. Nicely done Coach Mick."

Before Devin's second collegiate season starts, Andrew posted a video of his son seven years ago.

That feeling you get when it’s football season again! 7 years ago this weekend. Time flies. @dbrownqb33 #QB33 pic.twitter.com/LHqdON8jLD — Andrew Brown (@abrown9461) August 22, 2023

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana, 12 p.m., FOX

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

