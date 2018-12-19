Devin Booker's dominance vs. Celtics summed up in one scoring stat originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Devin Booker is perhaps the only reason to watch the Phoenix Suns right now. The Kentucky product playing against the Boston Celtics, however, is must-watch TV.

Booker has torched the Celtics throughout his four-year NBA career, highlighted by his 70-point performance in a loss at TD Garden in March of 2017.

Before Booker and the Suns take on the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday night, let's take a look at just how prolific he's been offensively versus the C's.

Devin Booker is averaging 32 ppg in six career games against the Celtics.



Since Booker entered the league in 2015, no player has the same or higher scoring average against the Celtics...



... Except Anthony Davis (32 ppg in seven games)







— Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) December 19, 2018

Booker's latest performance against Boston came in November when the C's erased a huge deficit in an overtime win in Phoenix. The Suns guard dropped 38 points on 15-for-30 shooting. He ultimately was outplayed by Kyrie Irving, who scored 39 points.

The Celtics need to find a better game plan to contain Booker if they're going to earn their ninth win in the last 10 games.

