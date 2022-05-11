Devin Booker trolls Doncic, stays down after fall and calls it “Luka special”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Helin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Suns
    Phoenix Suns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dallas Mavericks
    Dallas Mavericks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Devin Booker
    Devin Booker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Devin Booker was back to killing the Mavericks from the midrange, just one aspect of what worked for the Suns — which was almost everything — in a blowout Game 5 win. Booker finished with 28 points.

He also trolled Luka Doncic. When Booker was knocked down after one drive to the rim, he stayed down a while, then as he got up called that the “Luka special.”

He’s not wrong.

How did Doncic feel about all that?

Check out more on the Suns

Suns rise in third quarter, pull away from Mavericks, take 3-2 series lead Monty Williams says NBA should consider families-only seats at games It’s official: Suns’ Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year

Devin Booker trolls Doncic, stays down after fall and calls it “Luka special” originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories