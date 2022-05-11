Devin Booker trolls Doncic, stays down after fall and calls it “Luka special”

Devin Booker was back to killing the Mavericks from the midrange, just one aspect of what worked for the Suns — which was almost everything — in a blowout Game 5 win. Booker finished with 28 points.

He also trolled Luka Doncic. When Booker was knocked down after one drive to the rim, he stayed down a while, then as he got up called that the “Luka special.”

He’s not wrong.

How did Doncic feel about all that?

“Everybody acts tough when they’re up” – Luka as the Mavericks leave the court after a 110-80 Suns win pic.twitter.com/uCh4DrSFtf — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) May 11, 2022

