Devin Booker, Suns keep on rolling

Monday marked the beginning of the final week of seeding schedule play, and with that comes some rather interesting rotations. While the bottom of the West remains a dogfight and will require a play-in round over the weekend to determine the Lakers’ opponent in the first round, other teams are focused more on being at full strength for the playoff than they are winning that day’s game. A host of key rotation players sat out on Monday, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Lowry.

Get ready for more of the same Tuesday, as the majority of the teams on the schedule are either locked into a particular seed or set to go home as once their final seeding game in the bubble comes to an end. Among the players who have already been ruled out for Tuesday's games are Caris LeVert (thigh), Jarrett Allen (ankle), Joe Harris (groin), Garrett Temple (rest), James Harden (rest), Jrue Holiday (elbow), Zion Williamson (knee) and Brandon Ingram (knee). You get the point.

Suns 128, Thunder 101

Phoenix is now 6-0 in the bubble, after they took advantage of a depleted Thunder squad in the first game of the day. Oklahoma City played this game without the aforementioned Gilgeous-Alexander (right calf contusion), Danilo Gallinari (left ankle/injury maintenance), Steven Adams (bruised left leg) and Nerlens Noel (right ankle soreness), leaving Chris Paul and Luguentz Dort as the only available starters. And those two didn’t take on their usual workloads either, as Paul played 24 minutes and Dort 21. As of Monday night the Thunder led Utah by a half-game for the 5-seed in the West, and with all due respect to Denver a matchup with that depleted squad may be viewed as more preferable than having to deal with James Harden, Russell Westbrook and co.

If Billy Donovan looks to manage the minutes of his starters in the team’s two remaining games, Darius Bazley would make sense in DFS. After scoring 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds in Sunday’s win over the Wizards, he put up 22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Abdel Nader (15/1/2 steals and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes) and Mike Muscala (11/4/4/1 with three 3-pointers in 24 minutes) also scored in double figures, but like Bazley their short-term fantasy value hinges on the health of Oklahoma City’s starters.

Phoenix, on the other hand, does not have the luxury of resting key players as they’ve got work to do in order to get into that 8/9 play-in round. Deandre Ayton missing his COVID-19 test on Sunday didn’t help matters, but the NBA’s rule change bailed him out. Last week the league ruled that a player who misses a test can play if he records a negative test before tip-off. Ayton did just that, but his tardiness meant a spot start for Dario Saric. And Saric played well, accounting for 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer 23 minutes. At this point it’s fair to write him in as the Suns’ backup center, as Frank Kaminsky played just three minutes.

Ayton scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in 17 minutes, while Devin Booker (35/5/4/2 blocks and three 3-pointers) tied Walter Davis for the most 30-point games in franchise history (90). T.J. Warren (more on him below) has been the talk of the bubble and rightfully so, but Booker’s been scoring at a high level as well. Mikal Bridges (18/6/1/1 with five 3-pointers) and Cameron Johnson (18/4/3/2 blocks and four 3-pointers) continue to play well in the bubble, and are raising their respective values ahead of next season.

Lastly Cam Payne (14/6/5/3 with two 3-pointers) has rejuvenated his career in the bubble, and Jevon Carter (8/5/5/3/2 with two 3-pointers) had another good day shooting the ball as he made all three of his field goal attempts. Neither will offer much from a draft value standpoint next season, but in the case of Carter he may be worth taking a late-round flier on deeper leagues if he continues to improve as a shooter.

Mavericks 122, Jazz 114

Utah played this one without Donovan Mitchell, who was held out due to a left lower leg peroneal strain. His absence moved Jordan Clarkson into the starting lineup and he played well, scoring 18 points with three rebounds and five 3-pointers in just 14 minutes. In fact, Quin Snyder did not play any of the starters for more than 16 minutes (Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley), giving the lion’s share of the available minutes to seldom-used reserved. For that reason it’s difficult to glean too much from Utah’s rotation, but the load management meant more time on the ball for Emmanuel Mudiay (14 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and two 3-pointers in 27 minutes). This was a promising effort from Mudiay, but it doesn’t mean much when it comes to assessing his value when the Jazz rotation is at full strength.