Devin Booker sprains ankle, Bradley Beal ejected in Suns' home loss to Rockets

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

This was supposed to be a night all about Amar’e Stoudemire in Phoenix as his No. 32 deservedly went into the team's ring of honor.

By the end, it became of concern about Devin Booker's ankle after he rolled it, something Bradley Beal didn't see because he had already been ejected.

Booker rolled his ankle with 1:15 left in the game after a collision with teammate Royce O'Neal. Booker immediately limped off the court back to the Suns' locker room.

Devin Booker headed to locker room with apparent injury



Hope he's okay pic.twitter.com/3nG7wPLxha — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2024

Suns coach Frank Vogel said postgame that X-rays of Booker's ankle were negative, but the team would wait to see how he feels on Sunday, The Suns play again on Sunday against the Thunder, while Vogel would not rule Booker out for the game it seems unlikely he will play.

Bradley Beal was not around to see any of that — he was ejected in the third quarter for an altercation with Jalen Green.

Bradley Beal vs. Jalen Green.



pic.twitter.com/5HB2ivhZTs — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 3, 2024

Bradley Beal gets hit with a double technical and is ejected after this confrontation with Jalen Green.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/vWXdFy9r0v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024

Referee Crew Chief David Guthrie said in a pool report, "Beal received the first technical foul for a physical taunt with the basketball to Green... Beal received the second technical foul for aggressively shoving Green in an unsportsmanlike manner."

On top of all that, Suns center Jusuf Nurkic left the game in the second quarter with a sprained neck after an incidental blow from teammate Josh Okogie.

It was not the Suns' night, they trailed the Rockets for most of the game and ended up losing 118-109. Green scored 34 and led all five Rockets starters in double figures, while Kevin Durant led the Suns with 30.