Devin Booker signs up for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

Team USA is looking pretty stacked for the Tokyo Olympics.

Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum, and Bradley Beal were already in for USA Basketball, and now you can add Devin Booker to the mix, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by others. With the Suns still playing heading into the Western Conference Finals, this could be tentative — if the Suns make it to the Finals, Booker will be busy with his day job until just days before the Olympics start on July 23.

The powers that be at USA Basketball are trying to convince Booker’s backcourt running mate in Phoenix Chris Paul to sign up as well, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The most pressing issue, obviously, is his availability for the Western Conference finals, but Phoenix's Chris Paul has been actively pursued this month by @usabasketball for a spot on the Tokyo Olympic team, league sources say. Lots for Paul, 36, to weigh amid a deep playoff run — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2021

With or without an ultimate commitment from Paul to join Bradley Beal, Draymond Green, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum, USAB officials have pursued CP3 and others still in the playoffs, comfortable that not all of the final 12-man roster would report for training camp on July 6. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2021

Despite a few high-profile players declining USA Basketball’s invitation, the Team USA Roster for the Tokyo Olympics has more talent on it than the roster that finished seventh at the World Cup back in 2019. The Americans will go into Tokyo as heavy, heavy favorites to win their fourth straight gold medal.

The Olympics start July 23 in Tokyo and can be watched on the NBC family of networks and streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

