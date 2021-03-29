Devin Booker shines on a quiet Sunday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raphielle Johnson
·12 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After an extremely busy Friday and Saturday, Sunday's schedule gave much of the NBA the opportunity to catch its collective breath. There were only four games played, and only two players hit the 30-point mark. Devin Booker scored 35 points in a win, Portland and Toronto met just days after working together on a trade, and Aaron Gordon made his Nuggets debut. Let's get into the Daily Dose.

Suns 101, Hornets 97 (OT): Charlotte had two major injury issues to deal with ahead of this one, as both P.J. Washington and Malik Monk were on the pregame report. While Washington was able to play Monk was not, which ultimately meant even more playing time for fellow reserve Cody Martin. Martin played 26 minutes, finishing with a line of eight points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Before the game James Borrego mentioned Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels as possible rotation players with Monk sidelined, but they played a total of three minutes (all by Martin). Should Monk have to miss time beyond Sunday, Cody is the only one worth any consideration as a streaming option, and even that would be a stretch.

Brad Wanamaker played four minutes in his Hornets debut, and unless something happens to either Devonte' Graham (30/1/3 with seven 3-pointers) or Terry Rozier (22/10/1/1 with four 3-pointers) it doesn’t appear likely that he’ll be in the rotation. It goes without saying that fantasy managers can continue to leave Wanamaker alone. Going back to Washington, he managed to play 44 minutes but went scoreless, missing all seven of his field goal attempts. However his line wasn’t a complete dud, as Washington accounted for 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Gordon Hayward (15/6/3/1 with one 3-pointer in 41 minutes) also struggled with his shot, going 4-of-15 from the field, while Miles Bridges (18/12/1 with one 3-pointer) had himself a good say off the bench. Bridges is rostered in 46% of Yahoo leagues, and while his fantasy production hasn’t been great, Charlotte’s handling of the center position make it worthwhile to pick him up. Starter Bismack Biyombo and backup Cody Zeller played a total of 26 minutes on Sunday, and those remaining minutes have to go to someone. Washington can be used at the five some, which can open up additional minutes for Bridges at the four.

Phoenix’s rotation remains relatively unchanged, and Devin Booker (35/6/3/2 with four 3-pointers in 42 minutes) led the way offensively Sunday afternoon. Chris Paul (16/2/1/2 with one 3-pointer) had a tough — by the lofty standards that he’s set — afternoon, finishing with just one assist against four turnovers. This is the first time this season that he’s failed to record multiple assists in a game, so fantasy managers should consider Sunday’s line to be an anomaly.

Deandre Ayton posted a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges posted a full stat line with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, six steals, one blocked shot and one 3-pointer. Torrey Craig (9/4/1/2/1 with one 3-pointer in 21 minutes) posted his second full line in his last three games, but he still isn’t a player that managers should consider taking a flier on. That being said, he’s getting an opportunity to make an impact after not playing much during his brief stint with the Bucks.

Trail Blazers 122, Raptors 117: Two teams that did business at the trade deadline got together on the court just a couple days later, which made for an interesting night in Tampa. Norman Powell, playing against his former team, remained in the starting lineup as Derrick Jones Jr. was moved to the bench to make room for Damian Lillard. Jones had one of his best offensive games of the season, scoring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with three rebounds, one steal, two blocks and one 3-pointer in 21 minutes. Powell, who scored 22 points in his Blazers debut, tallied 13 points, three rebounds, one steal and one 3-pointer in 27 minutes.

Part of the problem for him was foul trouble, as Powell picked up two within the game’s first four-plus minutes. That limited the amount of time that he played alongside Lillard (22/3/11 with two 3-pointers in 38 minutes) and C.J. McCollum (23/7/5/2/3 with one 3-pointer in 39 minutes) during the first half. Terry Stotts said after the game that he will continue to play that trio together, which is good news for managers who have Powell rostered. His touches may decrease alongside Lillard and McCollum, but his opportunities may be “cleaner” due to the attention that opposing teams will have to pay to Portland’s two stars. Robert Covington (13/12/2/3/4 with three 3-pointers) posted another loaded stat line, while Jusuf Nurkic (10/4/2/1 block with one 3-pointer in 19 minutes) remains on a minutes restriction.

The plan was to play him approximately five minutes in each quarter and, until that changes, managers who have backup Enes Kanter (10/8/1 in 16 minutes) may want to hold onto him as a security blanket of sorts.

For Toronto, Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood went up against their former teammates, with the former starting for the second straight game. Trent played 28 minutes but struggled with his shot, going 2-of-10 from the field and finishing with six points, seven rebounds and one 3-pointer. Hood had a better day offensively, posting a line of 13 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 27 minutes off the bench. Both players’ fantasy values increase with the trade, but I wouldn’t rush to pick up Hood just yet. If he can string together a few solid performances, then make a move.

Kyle Lowry was held out due to a foot issue, which freed up a spot in the starting lineup for Aron Baynes. Matching up with Nurkic, he recorded a line of four points and two blocks in 15 minutes played. Lowry’s absence also meant rotation minutes for rookie Malachi Flynn, who went scoreless and finished with one rebound and two assists in ten minutes. Lowry did travel with the team to Detroit, so it’s possible that he’ll play Monday night. If he sits again, DFS players shouldn’t hesitate to play Fred VanVleet (20/5/8/1 with two 3-pointers in 38 minutes).

Chris Boucher (18/11/1 block with two 3-pointers) is a far better fantasy option than Baynes, and even he’s a bit of a gamble given his inconsistent offensive production. Boucher is usually good for some defensive numbers, so even if he doesn’t score there are too many lost nights for those who have him rostered.

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our NBA Season Tools that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code HOOPS10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Nuggets 126, Hawks 102: Aaron Gordon made his Nuggets debut Sunday night, slotting into the starting lineup immediately. He played just 21 minutes, accounting for 13 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one 3-pointer. Not bad for a debut, and it wasn’t too difficult to envision this team’s potential with Gordon a part of the rotation. Paul Millsap moves to the bench, and in 20 minutes he put up a respectable line of nine points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. On paper Millsap and JaMychal Green have the most to lose fantasy-wise with Gordon in the fold, and the rotation will get even more crowded when point guard Monte Morris is cleared to return.

Green played just 14 minutes but was highly productive, accumulating 20 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three 3-pointers. He scored a total of 14 points in Denver’s prior four games, and even with Sunday’s performance Green appears to be an auto-drop for the few who still have him rostered (he’s claimed 3% of Yahoo leagues). JaVale McGee was available, but he ultimately picked up a DNP-CD. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures, with Jamal Murray (17/2/4/1/1 with one 3-pointer) leading the way and Nikola Jokic (16/10/8/1/2 with one 3-pointer) and Michael Porter Jr. (15/10/3 with two 3-pointers) both posting double-doubles.

Atlanta was once again without De'Andre Hunter, who’s dealing with swelling in his right knee (the one that was operated on earlier this season). With he and Cam Reddish both sidelined, the Hawks’ rotation on the wings isn’t as crowded as it normally would be. Bogdan Bogdanovic (9/1/1/1 with one 3-pointer in 23 minutes) and Tony Snell (5/1/2 with one 3-pointer in 23 minutes) remain the starters, while Kevin Huerter (eight points, two assists and two 3-pointers in 23 minutes) and Solomon Hill (three points, one rebound and one 3-pointer in 17 minutes) supply the depth off the bench.

Huerter, who’s rostered in 55% of Yahoo leagues, has been the most productive of the four as far as fantasy basketball is concerned. But he hasn’t played well enough to where he would be considered a player that can’t be dropped.

Trae Young (21/5/7/2 with three 3-pointers) was responsible for seven turnovers on the night, and that remains the biggest reason for the disparity in value between 8- and 9-cat formats. Providing 3rd-round value in the former, Young has been a 7th-round player in the latter over the last month (4.3 turnovers per game). Danilo Gallinari (14/3/2/1 block with one 3-pointer), Clint Capela (10/8/1 steal) and John Collins (11/5/2/1 with one 3-pointer) joined Young in double figures.

Lakers 96, Magic 93: The final game of the night was a low-scoring affair, with Otto Porter Jr.’s 3-point attempt to tie the score in the final seconds missing the mark. Porter, Wendell Carter Jr. and RJ Hampton all made their Magic debuts Sunday night, coming off the bench. Hampton, who Magic coach Steve Clifford sees solely as a shooting guard based upon his pregame comments, played 17 minutes and finished with ten points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one 3-pointer. He did see a few minutes on the ball, however, as Michael Carter-Williams left the game in the second quarter with a knee contusion.

Should MCW have to miss additional time, with the Magic back in action Tuesday night against the Clippers, Hampton may take on a few more PG2 minutes. Chasson Randle (8/1/3 with two 3-pointers), who played 26 minutes off the bench, would be the starter in that scenario.

Carter was active on the glass, grabbing eight rebounds while also recording eight points and one steal in 20 minutes, while Porter posted a modest 5/4/1/1 line with one 3-pointer in 25 minutes. Hampton may have played the least of Orlando’s three newcomers, but he offers the most upside. Dwayne Bacon (26/8/1 with two 3-pointers) had one of his best games of the season, while Chuma Okeke (14/6/3/1 block with three 3-pointers) hit the 30-minute mark for the second straight game. He’s rostered in 38% of Yahoo leagues, an increase of 37% over the last day. Orlando’s rookie forward, who has some playmaking capabilities, isn’t going to lack for minutes as the Magic play out the remainder of the season.

As for the Lakers, they made news a couple hours before the game began with the signing of Andre Drummond. He wasn’t on the active roster for Sunday’s game, but with the Lakers off until Wednesday it’s conceivable that he’ll be able to make his debut against the Bucks. Possibly sensing what Drummond’s arrival could do to their rebounding potential, Marcus Morris (12/11/1 steal/1 block with two 3-pointers in 32 minutes), Kyle Kuzma (21/11/4 with five 3-pointers in 39 minutes) and Montrezl Harrell (18/11/2 steals/2 blocks in 28 minutes) grabbed 11 rebounds apiece Sunday night.

The question here is who loses out fantasy-wise: one of these three, Marc Gasol (7/2/3/1 with one 3-pointer in 20 minutes), or a combination of multiple players? Kuzma and Harrell will likely be fine given the Lakers’ need for scoring with LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined. I’d bet on a combination of Morris/Gasol losing out on fantasy value, but we won’t know for sure until Drummond gets to practice with his new teammates.

Dennis Schroder (24/5/6/2 with one 3-pointer) led the way offensively, while Alex Caruso chipped in with a modest — but full — line (3/4/5/2/1 with one 3-pointer) in 21 minutes off the bench. Going back to the game’s final play, Wesley Matthews appeared to injure his right ankle while attempting to recover in order to challenge Porter’s 3-point attempt. He was able to walk back to the locker room under his own power, albeit gingerly. Matthews hasn’t been a playable fantasy option this season, so missed time due to the injury would not have an impact in that regard.

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 260 highlights & recap: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

    Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Video: Jake Paul and Ben Askren get physical at Fight Club face-off UFC 260 highlights – Francis Ngannou KOs Stipe Miocic

  • Stipe Miocic’s wife provides update on ex-champ after UFC 260 knockout

    Stipe Miocic appears to be in good health after his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 main event.

  • Francis Ngannou wants to fight Jon Jones, despite Dana White’s doubts

    After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

  • UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet

    Stipe Miocic was the baddest man on the planet heading into Saturday night's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Now that the UFC 260 results are in, there is a new baddest man on the planet. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou lands brutal KO Francis Ngannou showed massive improvement in his skill and his approach in taking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. It was evident from the opening bell that Ngannou wasn't going to let himself lose by running out of gas. Ngannou, fighting more patiently than ever, landed a huge punch in the first couple minutes of the fight, but Miocic ate it. Miocic then went for a takedown, but Ngannou stuffed it and pummeled Miocic with some heavy punches before they returned to the center of the Octagon. Ngannou cracked Miocic with a kick to the head. Having landed several big shots early, but not putting Miocic away, Ngannou fought smartly for the remainder of the round, measuring his effort and not jettisoning all of his fuel in the early moments of the fight. Miocic appeared off kilter, being cautious to avoid Ngannou's power. Ngannou's patience in the first round paid off in the second. He again started with a measured approach, but quickly caught Miocic with a stiff left cross that sent him reeling. Ngannou chased him, unloading with numerous punches, but didn't burn himself out. Miocic tried to fire back, but Ngannou caught him with a short left hook that sent Miocic falling backwards over folded legs. And just like, Francis Ngannou, who literally fought his way through the wilds to make it from his home country of Cameroon to Europe, is the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world. "It feels so amazing. I'm working to the greatness," Ngannou said in recounting coming from a background of challenges, of people doubting him, and a promise he made to himself to become something great. "There is a huge feeling of satisfaction." UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou knocks out Stipe Miocic to become heavyweight champion UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque upsets Tyron Woodley, calls out Nate Diaz Coming off of successive losses to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley needed a win against Vicente Luque at UFC 260. He didn't get it. Woodley started fast, rushing across the cage, but Luque defended well. Woodley then switched to his old approach of ripping right hands, trying to rip Luque's head off. He connected, staggering Luque, and kept after him. But just when it seemed that Woodley might score the huge knockout that he'd been looking for, Luque cracked him with a right hand, sending Woodley to the canvas. Returning to his feet, Woodley tried to throw bombs, but his legs were made of rubber. Luque kept after him, connecting with numerous shots, sending Woodley down again. This time Luque shifted gears and went for a submission, eventually forcing Woodley to tap out to a D'arce choke. It was a huge win for Luque, who not only defeated a former UFC welterweight champion, but also propelled himself into the upper echelon of the division. "He took a little of my balance away with the overhand right, but man, I have a hard chin," said Luque before zeroing in on his next opponent. "I want to take this time to call out Nate Diaz. I called him out in the past and he didn't respond. I think Nate is the perfect fight, let's go." UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque cracks Tyron Woodley and submits him UFC 260 results: Sean O’Malley finishes with a sugar-sweet knockout "Suger" Sean O'Malley got some of his sweetness back with an important victory over Thomas Almeida on Saturday night. Coming off of the first loss of his career, O'Malley wanted to get back on track and erase memories of his loss to Marlon "Chito" Vera. O'Malley started catching fire in the first couple minutes of the fight, landing a spinning back kick to the midsection and following with a straight punch to the chin. A short time later, O'Malley kicked Almeida and dropped him to the canvas with a right hand. He started to walk off, but the referee didn't stop the fight. Almeida got up. O'Malley caught him with another kick, but the Brazilian marched through it. He fought back, eating another head kick toward the end of the round, but his chin held. O'Malley lit him up with punches as round two go underway. Almeida had a difficult time bridging O'Malley's range, but found some success with low kicks. All the while, O'Malley continued to attack with front kicks to the body and stinging jabs. O'Malley opened the final frame with a brutal low kick that nearly took Almeida's legs out from under him, but he almost made the same mistake in the final round as he did in the first. As the round wore on, O'Malley landed a short left hand that sent Almeida to the canvas. O'Malley started to walk off again, but Almeida rolled to his back, the referee again maintaining his distance. This time, O'Malley quickly realized the fight wasn't being stopped, stepped over Almeida, and dropped a bomb of a right hand to close the fight with a knockout. "That dude is legit. He's a tough dude," O'Malley said when questioned about missing out on the finish in the first round. "I only get 15 minutes to perform, maybe a couple times a year. When I get in there, I gotta do something sweet." UFC 260 results: Sean O'Malley knocks out Thomas Almeida UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick outworks Gillian Robertson Miranda Maverick scored her fifth consecutive victory, her second in the Octagon, by routing Gillian Robertson. The fight started slowly, but Maverick began to hit her stride, scoring a huge takedown toward the end of the first round. Maverick seemed to continue the momentum as the second frame got underway, but Robertson took the fight to the canvas, dominating on the ground for the majority of the round. Maverick escaped to her feet in the final minute of the frame and landed several heavy shots trying to nullify Robertson's ground work. In the final round, Maverick stormed Robertson, dominating on the feet and taking her to the canvas. Maverick ground and pounded Robertson while on the canvas, never allowing her a chance to mount any offense as the fight went to the final horn. When the scorecards were read, Maverick took a unanimous decision with two of the three judges awarding her all three rounds. One judge scored the bout in her favor 29-28. UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick dominates Gillian Robertson UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey drops Khama Worthy The UFC 260 pay-per-view opened with a bang thanks to Australia's Jamie Mullarkey. Just as the bout was getting underway, Mullarkey stepped in and feinted with a right hand. Worthy bit on the fake and Mullarkey cracked him with a left hook that sent him face first onto the canvas. Mullarkey immediately dropped down to land a few more blows, but the referee was already waving it off as a knockout at the 46-second mark of the first round. UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey defeats Khama Worthy RELATED > UFC 260 Live Results: Miocic vs. Ngannou UFC 260 Live Results UFC 260 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Francis Ngannou def Stipe Miocic by KO (punch) at 0:52, R2Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque def Tyron Woodley by submission (D'arce choke) 3:56, R1Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley def Thomas Almeida by KO (punch) at 3:52, R3Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick def Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey def Khama Worthy by KO (punches) 0:46, R1 UFC 260 Prelims Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield def Fabio Cherant by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:11, R1Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov def Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Light Heavyweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk def Modestas Bukauskas by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Omar Morales def Shane Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) UFC 260 Early Prelim Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault def Abu Azaitar by TKO (punches) at 4:56, R3 > Check out MMAWeekly.com's full UFC 260 video coverage on YouTube!

  • Alex Caruso with an assist vs the Orlando Magic

    Alex Caruso (Los Angeles Lakers) with an assist vs the Orlando Magic, 03/28/2021

  • Which remaining NCAA tournament teams pose a threat to Gonzaga?

    Can any remaining team keep unbeaten Gonzaga from making history? Yahoo Sports ranked the other Elite Eight teams from most to least likely to topple the Zags.

  • As the battle for pay equity in sports rages on, more and more women are investing in themselves

    When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down leagues there was fear it would set women's sports back. Instead, women have gone forward with being the change they've long sought.

  • Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal

    Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did not expect to make the big-league roster. The 35-year-old plans to continue his career rather than retire, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • Rodney Hood with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Rodney Hood (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/28/2021

  • Did an NFL free agent deal leak during an online 'Call of Duty' game?

    This possible Bears-Steelers trade might be the most random potential news leak in recent memory.

  • What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after blockbuster 49er trade?

    With San Francisco in the market for a new quarterback, what's in the cards for their current one?

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • Dana White targets Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy for UFC 264; Poirier reacts

    All signs point to the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor taking place at UFC 264 in July.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Callout Collection: Who UFC 260 winners want next – and how likely they’ll get them

    Francis Ngannou and Vicente Luque were among those who name-dropped their preferred next opponents at UFC 260 in Las Vegas.

  • Report: NFL to officially expand regular season to 17 games in coming week

    The NFL will finally make the 17-game season a reality after the NFLPA approved it a year ago.

  • Trevor Lawrence will not attend NFL draft, to watch from Clemson with family instead

    Though the NFL draft is set to take place in Cleveland, presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence won't be in attendance.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

  • Shorthanded Lakers add Andre Drummond after Cavaliers buyout

    One of the biggest names on the buyout market is headed to Los Angeles.