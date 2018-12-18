Devin Booker is ready to talk some trash after Suns' first 3-game win streak in 21 months

The Phoenix Suns have won their last three games.

Such words have not been heard since March 5, 2017, 653 long days ago. Since then, the Suns have bottomed out, lost the lottery, ended up with Josh Jackson, bottomed out again, won the lottery, picked up Deandre Ayton, and then looked on their way to bottoming out one more time with a 4-24 start.

Ten days ago, their two biggest stars were squabbling. Four days ago, their owner was getting dunked on at a public forum. Three days ago, they had to abort a trade after committing the cardinal sin of trusting the competence of the Washington Wizards. Suffice to say, it has been a rough time recently for the team.

But now, the Suns are a more robust 7-24 and have earned a brief respite from the cold experience of yet another rebuilding year. They did so with a 128-110 win over the New York Knicks on Monday, which came right after earlier wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.

Devin Booker takes one more shot vs. the Knicks

After the game, you better believe Suns star Devin Booker was holding onto one of the biggest taunts he received during those days of repeated losing.

🤦🏽‍♂️ “Pick n Roll at 00 every time” https://t.co/riaizpFpZV — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) December 18, 2018





Booker certainly earned that jab, considering he dropped a season-high 38 points against the Knicks. If his tweet is to be believed, he got many of those on the pick-and-roll aimed at Kanter.

A healthy Devin Booker is getting the Suns back in the win column. (AP Photo)

Of course, the Suns are still sitting in last place in the Western Conference by a whopping seven games and likely aren’t going to experience a shocking jump back into relevancy this season. But then again, Booker is finally looking healthy after an injury-plagued start to the season, Ayton continues to look like he was worth the No. 1 pick and the supporting cast seems to be finding its rhythm. That might be reason enough to believe the team is starting to hit its upswing.

