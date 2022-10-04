Devin Booker posts LeBron James 'mood' Instagram photo after Suns' upset loss to 36ers

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Adelaide 36ers at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Oct. 2, 2022.

Devin Booker could care less about NBA fans trashing him and the Suns on social media.

Even if it's about his team's preseason-opening 134-124 home loss to the underdog Adelaide 36ers on Sunday.

On Booker's Instagram account the next day, the All-Star clapped back at the flood of jokes and haters about the Suns' underwhelming performance by posting a self-made meme photo of LeBron James and adding a "Mood" caption.

The photo is derived from James' memorably unfazed response to a reporter's question if it upset him that many people were happy to see him and the Miami Heat lose in the 2011 NBA Finals series-ending Game 6 to the Dallas Mavericks.

The question regarded James's controversial ESPN-televised decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Heat as a free agent and not return to re-sign with his home state team during the previous year.

"Absolutely not. Because at the end of the day, all the people that was rooting for me to fail, at the end of the day they gotta wake up tomorrow and have the same life that they had before they woke up today," James said.

"They got the same personal problems that they had today, you know. And I'm gonna continue to live the way I want to live and continue to do the things that I want to do with me and my family and be happy."

Devin Booker just posted a screenshot from this LeBron press conference 👀



(h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/eoIiB1gXJF — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 3, 2022

Booker scored 13 points in 22 minutes, the same amount the Suns' four other starters played, in their loss to the 36ers.

The 36ers led by as much as 16 in the third quarter. The Suns were an approximate 30-point favorite, but trailed for most of the game by double digits.

Many fans compared the Suns' first exhibition game to their last game, the shocking 43-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western playoff semifinals Game 7.

But Booker is numb to vitriol.

About three weeks after losing to Dallas, Booker tweeted, "Negativity at an all-time high. Y'all aight?"

In addition, Booker said during the team's Media Day press conference on Sept. 26 that he already knows what it feels like "through years at the bottom." The Suns missed the playoffs for most of his eight-year career except for their run to the 2021 finals and last season.

But from his All-NBA First Team selection last season, earning a $224 million supermax extension in July, a spot on the Forbes highest paid athletes list, being the cover athlete on NBA2K23 video game, and being the pitchman for several other products during this year, Booker seems to be doing just fine.

The Suns play their next preseason game against the James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

