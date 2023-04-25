Devin Booker loves seeing friend D'Angelo Russell trying to promote Coco5 at press conference

Devin Booker holds a bottle of Coco5 for a promotional ad of the all-natural beverage.

Devin Booker and D’Angelo Russell are more than just close friends.

They’re Coco5 teammates.

Booker is the majority owner and ambassador of the sports drink company and Russell is one of its partners.

So when Russell looked to have a bottle on display at a press conference Saturday, but the Lakers removed it because the company isn’t in partnership with them or the NBA, Booker wasn’t upset.

After the Lakers game, @Dloading wanted to promote his drink @drinkCOCO5 but it wasn’t happening as it is not an official league or team partner yet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/47y4CQxkvi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 23, 2023

He’s probably somewhere still smiling over the free publicity Coco5 received from that.

“I think it was a good turnout,” Booker said. “It gave it more light than it would've if (the bottle) just sat there."

The press conference video has received over a million views on social media.

“It’s important for us,” Booker said. “I was happy. I brought it out in the (2021 finals) when we played, also. The ability to be able to endorse your own products. Something that (Russell) is invested in, too. That’s sweat equity. It’s a passion project for both of us and for it to come to light a little bit like that and people see it on the big stage is important.”

"It gave it more light than it would've if it just sat there."



Devin Booker on D'Angelo Russell looking to promote @drinkCOCO5 during #Lakers press conference as Booker is majority owner and ambassador of the sports drink company and Russell is a partner. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/gz0AE5oGqW — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 25, 2023

Arash Markazi, founder and CEO of The Sports Tribune, tweeted the interaction between Russell and Lakers associate director of media relations, Ta’Nisha Cooper, who removed the bottle during Saturday’s postgame press conference following the Lakers’ Game 3 win over the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena.

Story continues

Cooper: “That drink, it’s not one of our partners.”

Russell: “My partner.”

Gatorade is the official sports drink of the NBA while BioSteel was named the official sports drink of the Lakers in 2021.

Russell then responded by saying “you’re going to have to fine me.”

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) moves the ball up court as forward LeBron James (6) trails against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 7, 2023.

As she started walking towards him, Russell, with a raised voice, said, “Look, Coco5” and moved the bottle to the right side of him.

By doing that, Cooper would have to reach over him to remove the bottle.

“You’re going to have to take it,” Russell said while holding the microphone.

Cooper proceeded do to just that and walked back away from the press table.

When Russell ended his press conference, he walked over to Cooper looking to retrieve the bottle. She didn’t give it back to Russell until he was close to the exit door of the press room.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after colliding with Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half in game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2023.

Russell is a partner with the company along with Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, Derrick Rose, Marcus Morris Sr., Markieff Morris, Jahlil Okafor, businessman Eric Holoman and ESPN’s Michael Wilbon.

Miles Reynolds is a managing partner while Jim Reynolds is a majority owner.

The company website describes Coco5 as follows:

“Coco5 is the perfect drink for health and hydration, no matter what your activity level. Our essential mix of electrolytes and minerals will give your body what it needs to rebound from yard work, youth sports, pick-up basketball, intense workouts, and everything in between. And our refreshing all-natural fruit flavors make Coco5 a pleasure to drink every day.”

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Devin Booker loves 'light' D'Angelo Russell brought to Coco5 at presser