Devin Booker leaves Game 2 vs. Clippers early after headbutt with Patrick Beverley

Both Devin Booker and Patrick Beverly went to the locker room after colliding in the third quarter on Tuesday night. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Both Devin Booker and Patrick Beverley had to leave Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals early on Tuesday night after the pair headbutted late in the third quarter.

Booker had the ball on the wing and went to make a move to drive through the lane. As he dribbled the ball behind his back to cut right, Beverley reached in – which sent their two heads straight into each other.

Booker seemed to take the worst of it, as a significant amount of blood was seen coming from his face. Beverley, meanwhile, stayed on his feet.

Beverly & Booker bonk heads pic.twitter.com/ZH7yoDKV6c — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 23, 2021

Ouch. Beverley and Booker bumped heads and both of them got pretty banged up. pic.twitter.com/LfwLCrmYnR — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 23, 2021

Booker stood up and walked off the court under his own power directly into the locker room. Beverley – who was called for a common foul on the play — wasn't far behind him, and was sporting quite a bit of blood on his jersey.

Suns coach Monty Williams said on ESPN that Booker was “in the back getting stitches” just before the fourth quarter started. He then returned to the court with a bandage on his nose to start the period. Beverley returned seemingly fine, too.

