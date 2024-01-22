Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal carry Phoenix Suns over Pacers: What we learned

A little more evened out Sunday night, but same out-of-body production from the Big 3.

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal combined for 91 points for a second straight game in leading the Phoenix Suns to a 117-110 win over the Indiana Pacers before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center.

Durant cranked out a game-high 40 points as he made history in becoming the first player in franchise history to reach that number without attempting a free throw.

Booker scored 26 and Beal went for 25. This marked the first time a Suns trio scored 90-plus points in back-to-back games.

"I feel like they played us straight up and when teams do that, we're going to be aggressive."



Kevin Durant on #Pacers defense as Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and himself combined for 91 points in #Suns 117-110 win.



Durant scored 40 w/o taking FT.



"Super impressive." Booker. pic.twitter.com/8AtvSxBfef — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 22, 2024

Two nights ago, Booker cooked the Pelicans for a season-high 52 points Friday before 50 or so family members making the 90-minute trip from Moss Point, Miss., to New Orleans.

Durant put up 26 and Beal added 13.

The Suns closed Sunday's win with their small lineup featuring Durant at the five with Booker, Beal, Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon that fueled their comeback thriller last week over the Kings.

While offense was the difference against Sacramento, Phoenix relied on its defense to slow down the Pacers late in the fourth. The Suns closed the game on a 10-3 run in the final 2:25 as Booker got a steal on Andrew Nembhard with 26.1 seconds left and Phoenix leading by five, 115-110.

#Suns 117 #Pacers 110 Final



PHX: Durant 40, Booker 26, Beal 25. Team: 64 paint points, 17 turnovers (led to 22 Indiana points).



IND: Hield 18, Siakam and Smith 15 each. Team: 55 bench points. https://t.co/tHR8Bp9ucr pic.twitter.com/SkkH5TJWri — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 22, 2024

The Pacers (24-19) were without All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring injury management), but their bench generated 55 points. Buddy Hield paced Indiana with 18 points.

Here’s what we learned as the Suns (24-18) have won their last five games. They are now 7-4 in games their Big 3 of Booker, Durant and Beal have played together.

Playing Big 3 straight up

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is old school.

He respects Phoenix’s Big 3, but decided to play Booker, Durant and Beal straight up for the most part.

Switch everything, play physical.

Jan 21, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts after fouling Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the third quarter at Footprint Center.

Booker, Durant and Beal took advantage of being guarded one-on-one and each feasted, but don’t be surprised if more teams don’t go to this for two reasons.

One, the referees aren’t going to call every foul in any NBA. If they did, Suns coach Frank Vogel wouldn’t be taking about sending in clips of Durant getting fouled. It's like in the NFL. There is probably holding every play, the officials aren't going to call it.

Same rules apply in the NBA. Teams always play Durant physical, but he had conversations with Pascal Siakam and Jarace Walker after contact and they surely weren't about a good place to eat in Indy for All-Star weekend.

Two, switching everything cuts down on giving up 3s. The Suns have been trying to increase that number, but only hoisted 25 from deep and made just eight.

The natives were restless, as they should've been.#Pacers took the lead on a 3.



Timeout Suns.



Then Durant answered with a 3 to put #Suns up one.



Then Booker drew a foul and took a hit to the face from Nesmith. Play under review for flagrant.



Ruled common foul. 2:37 left pic.twitter.com/JL6CIHMm8O — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 22, 2024

Now, the Suns gutted Indiana with 64 points in the paint, but the strategy of taking and making more 3s can beat that number.

The Pacers went 14-of-31 on 3s, but that wasn’t enough.

Is Big 3 heavy offense sustainable?

Booker, Durant and Beal probably wouldn’t have had to carry the offense had Gordon made shots, Allen taken more and Jusuf Nurkic played more.

Gordon had a second straight bad shooting night in going 1-of-6 from the field overall, 0-for-5 from 3. At New Orleans, where he got booed after having played there for five seasons, Gordon mostly misfired on a 2-of-9 night with 1-of-8 being from 3. The Suns could use him getting back on track.

Jan 21, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) lays the ball up against Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center.

Allen only attempted seven shots, but made five. Had a huge bucket in the fourth to push Phoenix’s lead to five with 1:18 remaining.

Then Nurkic was in foul trouble in managing just four points on only two shot attempts. The 7-footer can facilitate, as he did in New Orleans with nine assists, but you can't pass from the bench. He had five fouls in 19 minutes. Grabbed 13 rebounds, which is big, but Nurkic wasn’t an offensive factor in terms of scoring.

The Suns are going to have more games like this one, with their Big 3 accounting for almost all the team’s points. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. This should happen if all three got it going.

The key is, how are they getting these points? Are they forcing shots because all three can make tough ones.

"And he was getting hit, too."



Frank Vogel on Kevin Durant, saying #Suns are sending in clips to #NBA . https://t.co/sZL0emFslZ pic.twitter.com/OYdBuf9TeP — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 22, 2024

Booker missed some higher degree of difficulty shots Sunday, the kind that were falling Friday. It’s hard to tell with Durant because most his looks seem rather easy, but those shots didn't appear too challenging Sunday.

Are they efficient? The Big 3 shot 38-of 65. That’s almost 60%, but Booker went 1-of-7 from 3. Trying to fulfill that 3-point quota Vogel has for the team, perhaps.

At this point, the Suns are focused on winning by any means to avoid the play-in. Let’s circle back to this in two weeks to see how many times it happens and what the results are when it does.

Turnovers still a problem

Keep it short.

This isn’t necessarily about not having a point guard. It's still an issue, but the Pacers seem to speed the Suns up.

Jan 21, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) talk during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center.

Nurkic was called for offensive fouls that are turnovers in the stat sheet. He had six of team’s 17 turnovers.

Booker, Durant and Beal each had two, which isn’t bad considering they played heavy minutes: Durant 40, Beal 38 and Booker 36. Now, those are the numbers to watch with the Big 3 moving forward.

How many minutes are each of those guys logging? The more they do, the more that adds up over the course of a season and the other guys have to contribute while playing fewer minutes.

Combine the minutes and carrying the offense, turnovers will continue to be a problem.

Jan 21, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) and Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) dive for a loose ball during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center.

Injury update — Bol misses fourth straight game

Frank Vogel said before Sunday’s game that Bol Bol’s injury still isn’t long-term, but the 7-footer missed his fourth straight game with a right foot sprain.

Vogel said he’s still looking forward to seeing more from Bol, who had made his way into the rotation in recent weeks.

Jordan Goodwin was available for Sunday’s game after being listed as probable with a right ankle sprain. Vogel said Goodwin rolled his ankle in practice, but that it wasn’t anything “severe.”

Damion Lee remains out with knee injury.

Up next: Bulls in second of back-to-back

Ninth in the East, Chicago has won its last two games. They visit Footprint Center at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Bulls won at Toronto, 116-110, Thursday and blasted the short-handed Grizzlies at home Saturday night, 125-96. They had seven players reach double figures as Ayo Dosunmu put in a team-high 20.

Chicago lost at home to the Suns in overtime, 116-115, Nov. 8, in Beal’s regular-season debut with his new team.

The Suns begin a seven-game road trip Wednesday at Dallas (24-18), which beat Phoenix in their Christmas game. That was their first matchup of the season.

The Mavericks are sixth in the West, but have the same record as the Suns, who are seventh.

Have an opinion about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @DuaneRankin.

