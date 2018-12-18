Devin Booker Joins Rich Tradition Of Humiliating Enes Kanter

Way back in January of last season, Devin Booker was ejected from a game after gently shoving Enes Kanter in the Suns’ 107-85 loss to the Knicks. Kanter, being as exhaustingly online as he is, made an insipid meme depicting Booker holding a large “L” right after the game.

Eleven months later, the Suns came to Madison Square Garden and Booker hung 38 points on the home team in a carefree 128-110 win. He then returned the favor:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

🤦🏽‍♂️ “Pick n Roll at 00 every time” https://t.co/riaizpFpZV — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) December 18, 2018

As far as “slow-release beefs between forgettable dudes who rack up big empty-calorie offensive stats on rancid teams” go, well—that’s not bad! That’s pretty good.

The young Sun becomes one of many NBA figures to trash Kanter, who currently sits dead-last among all 61 centers in defensive real-plus-minus, and has the reputation to match. Booker joins his former teammate Jared Dudley...



Your as corny as you look Boi! Just remember this NBA fraternity knows exactly who you are! One of the worst pick n roll defender in the NBA! Now hold that L kid! https://t.co/fcD6CwaFK4 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 27, 2018

...Enes Kanter’s OKC teammate and friend Steven Adams...

Story continues

Steven Adams just told David Fizdale re: Kanter: “Sub him out. He doesn’t know how to play defense. We’re running pick and roll every time. Sub him out.” — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) November 15, 2018

...and Kanter’s own former coach...

P&R lob to Capela causes Billy Donovan to tell Mo Cheeks, "Can't play Kanter." pic.twitter.com/4ROFSNpFw6 — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) April 17, 2017

...in clowning this man’s defensive shortcomings out in public. This is a brave, crucial conversation for the league. Kudos to Booker for picking up the thread.

Read more