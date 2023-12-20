Devin Booker with the flush

It took 23 games, but the Suns' Big 3 will finally play together.
Point Book is carrying as big of a burden as ever for the Suns — and reaching historic levels of production.
The Friars opened up an 11-point halftime lead, then extended it in the second.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
The Spurs led nearly from start to finish.
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
The 24-year-old said he knows people will judge his actions instead of his words.
Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues. Every lineup decision counts. Dalton Del Don delivers his key roster picks for every game.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
The SEC released the weekly schedules for all 16 teams Wednesday night.