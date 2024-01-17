Devin Booker with the flush

Tagovailoa had entered the transfer portal in the hopes of continuing his college football career at a new school.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Let’s take a look at some contenders — in no particular order — who could be All-Stars for the first time.
Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
In today's edition: Nick Saban retires, Pete Carroll gets canned, more upsets in college hoops, Shohei Ohtani vs. the California Tax Board, and more.
The Spurs phenom is the fifth-youngest player to record a triple-double in the NBA.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a forward who might be stashed on an opposing IR spot.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.
It was a record-setting Week 18 for the Rams' rookie standout.
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.