Devin Booker exits Warriors-Suns game with hamstring injury

A battle of the NBA's best records saw one team shorthanded for the second half, and possibly beyond.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker exited Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a left hamstring injury, the team announced during the second quarter.

Injury Update: Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 1, 2021

At the time of his exit, Booker had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting with two rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes of play.

Booker entered Tuesday on pace for another strong season with the Suns, who took a 16-game winning streak into their game against the Warriors. In 20 games, Booker averaged 23.9 points per game on 45.8% shooting (41% from deep) with 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Despite losing Booker, the Suns still managed to gut out a victory, prevailing 104-96 over the Warriors thanks to a late fourth-quarter run and an awful shooting game for Stephen Curry.

Suns coach Monty Williams told reporters there was no update on Booker after the game and the team would know more on Wednesday.