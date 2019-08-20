Devin Booker doesn't like double teams in open gyms...and Joakim Noah doesn't care

There's a viral video making rounds on the internet this morning that will make you fall in love with Joakim Noah all over again.

In the video, Suns guard Devin Booker is complaining about getting double-teamed during an open gym pick-up game.

The double team - who, ironically enough, was Tony Snell coming over to trap Booker in the corner - was sent by Noah, who doesn't appear to care all that much that Booker is upset. Here's the exchange after Booker loses the ball out of bounds.

"Hey bro we not doubling in open gym. I get that s--t all season. Come on man. Let's work on our game." - Devin Booker at an open run. 🗣🗣🗣 (via @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/8hgKFLo4ak — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) August 20, 2019

Booker: "Hey, bro. We're not doubling in open gym, bro."

Noah: "Yeah, we are."

Booker: "I get that s--t all season, bro. C'mon."

Noah: "Yeah, we are."

Booker: "Let's work on our game, bro."

Noah: "Yeah, we are."

Booker: "Let's work on our game."

Noah: "It's part of the game."

Booker: "Running a double in open gym?"

Noah: "Yep."

We haven't run an open gym with NBA players in a while, so maybe Booker is correct that double teams are a bit aggressive for an NBA pick-up game. Then again, if Booker says he's seeing double teams all season, wouldn't he want to work on that part of his game in the offseason?

Also, Joakim Noah forever.

