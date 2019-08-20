Devin Booker didn't like being double-teamed during pickup game: 'I get that s--- all season'

Devin Booker was not happy about being double-teamed. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker sees enough double teams during the NBA season. He doesn’t want to deal with them during the offseason.

But that’s exactly what happened during a pickup game with other NBA stars. The game, which was organized by NBA trainer Chuck Johnson, got chippy after Booker complained he was being double-teamed.

“Hey bro we not doubling in open gym. I get that s--t all season. Come on man. Let’s work on our game.” - Devin Booker at an open run. 🗣🗣🗣 (via @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/8hgKFLo4ak — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) August 20, 2019

The 22-year-old Booker gets doubled after catching a pass back in the corner. He expressed his frustration, but was met with some pushback from another player, possibly Joakim Noah.

There’s footage of Booker absolutely dominating during the game, which might explain why he was double-teamed.

When someone tells Booker to “chill out,” he responds by saying he has to keep working because he hasn’t made the playoffs yet. The Suns went 19-63 last season.

Booker was one of the few bright spots on the team, averaging 26.6 points and 6.8 assists per game. If this pickup game was any indication, he’s looking to take those numbers to the next level next season.

