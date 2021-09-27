Devin Booker confirms he has COVID-19

Kellan olson: Devin Booker on his Twitch stream (http://twitch.tv/dbook ) confirms he has COVID-19. Said it has been about a week and he’ll be back in no time. He said he’s straight right now and the worst part is no taste and smell. He did not want to say if he has been vaccinated or not.

Source: Twitter @KellanOlson

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker out under #NBA health and safety protocols; Stanford all-time leading scorer Chasson Randle joins #Suns

Training camp begins Tuesday. Suns with 16 players with 14 on 15-man standard roster, Chandler Hutchison 2-way and Randle camp invite. bit.ly/3obd5JG pic.twitter.com/BdV78u0TUP – 10:55 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker on his Twitch stream (twitch.tv/dbook) confirms he has COVID-19. Said it has been about a week and he’ll be back in no time. He said he’s straight right now and the worst part is no taste and smell. He did not want to say if he has been vaccinated or not. – 8:19 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Suns’ Booker to miss start of training camp due to health, safety protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/26/sun… – 6:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns: Two-time All-Star Devin Booker out under #NBA health and safety protocols; will miss start of training camp azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:08 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Devin Booker will be out at the start of Suns training camp this week due to health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/UB0XLXuhJr – 3:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns: Devin Booker out under NBA’s health and safety protocols azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/mvEabfCFfw – 3:16 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker to miss time to start training camp

sportando.basketball/en/phoenix-sun… – 3:16 PM

Story continues

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Suns star Devin Booker is in health and safety protocols and will miss the start of training camp, the team announced. – 3:04 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns announce that Devin Booker is in health and safety protocols. He will not be participating in media day on Monday or the start of training camp that begins on Tuesday. – 3:03 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will miss time to start training camp this upcoming week due to health and safety protocols. – 3:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker is in health and safety protocols, #Suns just announced. – 3:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

One final flashback Devin Booker lefty work from 2018 training camp as #Suns open this year’s camp this week. pic.twitter.com/V0ijteIwUt – 2:13 PM

More on this storyline

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Contest champion Cedric Ceballos tweeted Monday that he’d been moved out of isolation and was “COVID-19 free” but was still in the intensive care unit and dealing with several things relating to the virus. Thanking those wishing him well in recent days, Ceballos said that while he is out of isolation, he still is unable to “breathe, walk or function” on his own yet. “I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end,” Ceballos said. -via ESPN / September 14, 2021

Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Kevin Knox (health and safety protocols) will not play in the Vegas Summer League. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / August 5, 2021

Michael Singer: #Nuggets aren’t practicing today as a result of a positive test and subsequent contact tracing/exposures, per source. Denver’s first Summer League game is on Sunday. -via Twitter @msinger / August 4, 2021