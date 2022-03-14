Devin Booker Claps Back at Anthony Davis for Saying Lakers Would've Beaten Suns in Playoffs Had He Been Healthy

Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

With the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns set to face off Sunday night in Phoenix, Anthony Davis didn’t shy away from taking a shot at the reigning Western Conference Champions.

When asked if his groin injury is the main reason the Lakers didn’t beat the Suns in the last year’s playoffs, AD didn’t mince words.

“Of course. I think they know that. Me going down kind of changed the whole series and they had that confidence. My groin was killing me in Game 6, and I just feel they got away with one,” Davis said, per Matthew Barrero of Lakers.com.

The Lakers held a 2-1 lead against the Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, when Davis suffered a season-ending groin injury in Game 4.

Davis was also out on Sunday, and it showed, as the Lakers gave up 140 points to the Suns, who won 140-111.

Following the game, Devin Booker, who led Phoenix to the win on the strength of his 30 points and 10 rebounds, was asked about Davis’ comments.

“If ‘if’ was a fifth, we’d all be drunk,” Booker told reporters. “… There’s a lot of ifs in this game. And you look at history along the lines, there’s something that comes up for every team during every season. So, instead of just taking the high route and going, you have to make a comment like that, it’s kind of funny.”

Check out Booker’s full response below.

“If if was a fifth, we’d all be drunk. … There’s a lot of if’s in this game. And you look at history along the lines, there’s something that comes up for every team during every season. Instead of just taking the high route and going, you have to make a comment like that.” pic.twitter.com/BxanohbOmf — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 14, 2022

Unfortunately for Davis and the Lakers, it looks like the Suns will ultimately get the last laugh. They seem poised for another Finals run while the team in Los Angeles might just barely squeak into the playoffs.