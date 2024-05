Devils' Waller to return to Guildford Flames

Cardiff Devils’ Josh Waller will rejoin Elite League rivals Guildford Flames ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Reading-born Great Britain international, who spent three seasons with Devils, was a junior with Flames.

The 24-year-old played for Flames in the Elite League between 2018 and 2020 before a season with Sheffield Steelers.

Waller scored 14 goals for Devils in all competitions last season, which was disrupted by injury.