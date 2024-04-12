Devils visit the Flyers following Meier's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (38-37-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-11, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Flyers +165, Devils -200

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Timo Meier's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Devils' 6-5 win.

Philadelphia has gone 37-32-11 overall with a 9-10-5 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have committed 320 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

New Jersey is 38-37-5 overall with an 11-11-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have a 10-15-4 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Devils won the previous matchup 6-3. Meier scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has scored 28 goals with 25 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has scored 27 goals with 48 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 18.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body), Jack Hughes: day to day (upper body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.