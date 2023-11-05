Devils star Jack Hughes out week to week with upper-body injury

The Devils will be without their best player for the foreseeable future.

Devils superstar forward Jack Hughes is out week to week. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes is out week to week with an upper-body injury, the team announced Sunday.

Hughes suffered the injury in the first period of Friday's game against the St. Louis Blues when he crashed shoulder-first into the boards after a scoring chance. The forward returned for his next shift but then missed the remainder of the game.

Jack Hughes went into the boards hard and was clearly in some discomfort leaving the ice#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/wCtoo1BDIn — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 4, 2023

The 22-year-old has five goals and is tied for the league lead with 20 points this season.

