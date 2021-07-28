Devils sign free agent D Dougie Hamilton, G Jonathan Bernier

Hurricanes D Dougie Hamilton

The Devils made a couple of splashes in NHL free agency on Wednesday, adding D Dougie Hamilton and G Jonathan Bernier to their squad, according to multiple reports.

Hamilton is the big signing, as he's set to ink a seven-year deal that is "north of $60 million," reports Nick Kypreos.

The former ninth overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins, Hamilton has played for the Bruins, Calgary Flames, and Carolina Hurricanes in his nine-year career thus far.

He truly found his niche with the Hurricanes, becoming an important piece of their blue line over the past three seasons. In 47 games last year, Hamilton totaled 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) with a plus-30 rating -- the best of his career.

He's a true two-way defenseman and will play a pivotal role in New Jersey's locker room, especially for youngsters like Luke Hughes, whom the Devils just drafted fourth overall to join his brother, Jack Hughes.

Bernier could battle for the starting goalie position, and his 13 years of experience have prepared him to do so. He spent the past three seasons in Detroit with the Red Wings, and has also played for the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, and Colorado Avalanche since he entered the league in 2007.

In 24 games last year, Bernier had a 9-11 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.99 goals against average.

Bernier's deal is worth $4.125 million over two years, per TSN's Elliotte Friedman.