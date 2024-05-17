Devils re-sign defenseman Kurtis MacDermid to three-year deal

The Devils are bringing back defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, re-signing the 30-year-old to a three-year contract on Friday morning, the team announced.

The deal is worth $3.45 million, giving MacDermid a $1.15 million AAV -- although he'll make $1.25 million his first year, $1.2 million his second year and $1 million in his final year.

MacDermid came over in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche where he had spent the last two and half seasons after breaking into the league with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2017-18 season as an undrafted free agent. In 16 games with New Jersey, the 6-foot-5, 233-pounder had one assist and averaged 4:21 minutes of ice time.

His biggest contribution on the Devils, though, was being the team's "enforcer", getting into a few fights during his short time on the team and on the ice.

The big bruiser, nicknamed "Big Mac", most notably took on the Rangers' Matt Rempe -- 6-foot-7 and 241 pounds -- on April 3 when the two team's got into a line brawl just seconds into the game in retaliation of Rempe's elbow to the face of Jonas Siegenthaler about three weeks earlier.

In 265 career games, MacDermid has 11 goals and 20 assists.