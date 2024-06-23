Devils sign Canadian forward Olischefski

Cardiff Devils have signed forward Kohen Olischefski for the 2024-25 Elite League season.

The 26-year-old spent last season playing for Dusseldorf in the top flight of German ice hockey, where he scored 11 goals and added nine assists in 52 games.

Olischefski previously played for Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League (AHL), the top affiliate of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

"Kohen is coming to us from one of the best leagues in Europe and I know he will fit in well with the style of play we are looking for next season," said Devils head coach Pete Russell.

"He is a two-way player that is defensively responsible and has a high compete level.

"He is a great skater, he plays physical and gets to the hard areas at both ends of the ice.

"I watched a ton of video on him, and I loved his compete level. He is our type of player."

Olischefski is the third Canadian forward to join the Devils this offseason, following Zach O'Brien and Josh MacDonald.