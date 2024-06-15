Devils sign Canadian forward MacDonald

Cardiff Devils have signed Canadian forward Josh MacDonald.

The 30-year-old played for Krefeld in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 (DEL2) last season in Germany, scoring 16 goals and 16 assists in 36 games. He added seven points in seven play-off games, with three goals and four assists).

Before that, MacDonald played two seasons for Devils head coach Pete Russell at Ravensburg and together they won the DEL2 Championship in 2023.

That season MacDonald scored 23 goals and 20 assists in 50 games and another 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in the play-offs.

Prior to Russell signing him in Germany, MacDonald led the Aalborg Pirates in scoring with 26 goals and 31 assists in 44 games playing in the top Danish league.

Originally from London, Ontario, MacDonald played five years in major junior, first with the Barrie Colts then with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

“Josh is a great guy, a really skilled player who can create offence with or without the puck," Russell said.

“He can make plays and has a great shot. Outside his offensive capabilities he is also responsible defensively and a team-first guy.

“I am very pleased to bring him to Cardiff, I know first hand what kind of player he is and what he can bring to a team.”